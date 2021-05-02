Scotiabank Cuts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $22.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Real Matters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Real Matters stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Real Matters has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $24.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

