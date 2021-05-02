Scotiabank Boosts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $40.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFPZF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

