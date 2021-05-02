Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHNWF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

