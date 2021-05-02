Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schneider National also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 558,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

