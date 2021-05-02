Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 129,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBGSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

