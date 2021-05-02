Savior LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Savior LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.