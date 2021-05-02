Savior LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,553,000.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

