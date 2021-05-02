Savior LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $74.42.

