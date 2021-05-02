Savior LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,419,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $101.21 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

