Savior LLC Acquires 1,833 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Savior LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Savior LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.63 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

