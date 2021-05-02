Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in April

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 601.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAPIF shares. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Saputo stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

