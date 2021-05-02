Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $34.17.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 34.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

