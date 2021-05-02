Sanofi’s (SNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

