Sanofi’s (SNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Sanofi stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.