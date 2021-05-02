salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $230.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

