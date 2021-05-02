Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 27.0% in April

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 302,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 890,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573. 59.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. Equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

