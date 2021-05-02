Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $78.76 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.