Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 13,076 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF makes up 5.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

