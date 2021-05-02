Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 12,025 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $28.86.

