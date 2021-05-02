Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 6,690 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 161,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

