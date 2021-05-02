Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 10,798 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

