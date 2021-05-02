SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $5.91 or 0.00010421 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $145,207.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00280124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01117949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.41 or 0.00733800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,652.20 or 0.99832865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 507,390 coins and its circulating supply is 480,248 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

