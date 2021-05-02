Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,788. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.