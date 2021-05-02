RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,561. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently -50.39%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

