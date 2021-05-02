Russel Metals (RUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million.

TSE:RUS opened at C$28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.34. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$13.20 and a twelve month high of C$28.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 389.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.64.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

