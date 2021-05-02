Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in April

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSMF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

