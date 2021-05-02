RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Position Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

