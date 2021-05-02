RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 226 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

