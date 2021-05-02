Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

RGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.