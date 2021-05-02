Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,937 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,368.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,282.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 13.18 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.