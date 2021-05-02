Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £48.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.49. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 13.18 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,368.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.99%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

