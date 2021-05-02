Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

