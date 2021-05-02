Royal Bank of Canada Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $89.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Graco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

