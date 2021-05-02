Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

