Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $129.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

