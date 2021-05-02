Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $129.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
