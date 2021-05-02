Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $98.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an outperformer rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.