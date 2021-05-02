Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $83.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.17.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Popular has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Popular by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.