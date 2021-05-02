Roth Capital Increases Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Price Target to $6.00

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

