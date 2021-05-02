Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $3.98 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $16.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after purchasing an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ross Stores by 110.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 552,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 290,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 281,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.94. 1,253,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $132.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

