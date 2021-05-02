Rope ($ROPE) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Rope has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $4,751.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $52.63 or 0.00093129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.21 or 0.01117029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00722929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.62 or 0.99921179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

