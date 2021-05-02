Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,640,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 12,180,000 shares. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RMO stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMO. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

