Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 5th

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 6th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:DBDRU opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

