Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rollins' shares have appreciated significantly over the past year, partly due to consecutive revenue beat in the past four quarters. A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins to operate across the world. Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly effected by weather conditions worldwide.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Rollins by 12.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 71.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 76,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 44.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rollins by 46.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

