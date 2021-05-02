Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $475.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.37.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $342.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.30 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.33 and a 200-day moving average of $339.41.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

