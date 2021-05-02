Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Omeros by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 290,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,493. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

