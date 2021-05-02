Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKY. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

