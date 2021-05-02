Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $122,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,640,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.80 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

