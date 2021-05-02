Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Sells C$49,423.50 in Stock

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$49,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$554,818.80.

Brad Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Brad Barnett sold 2,700 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$12,177.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brad Barnett sold 1,900 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$7,824.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$186,866.40.

Rock Tech Lithium stock opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.32 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.12.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

