Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,029 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.79 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.