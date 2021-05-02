Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $424.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.92 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.