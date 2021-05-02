Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.17 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,748 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $33.46 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.